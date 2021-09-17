Keith Butler Praises Alex Highsmith’s Preparation Leading To Quick Get-Offs

“Yeah, snap count,” Butler said to reporters when asked what’s helped Highsmith develop that trait, according to the transcript. “A lot of times you can see what goes on in film; sometimes you can’t. Sometimes you’ve gotta hear it. For us, listening to these guys play on Monday night helped us a little bit in terms of what they’re saying. They’ve got a ton of checks anyway. They’re not gonna get too tied up in it. But the thing we’ve gotta do is make sure of how they’re handling the snap and people handle it different ways. Alex does a good job of studying that stuff.”

That shouldn’t come as a surprise with the young, budding star at linebacker. Coming out of Charlotte, Highsmith was praised as a guy who took his preparation seriously and was able to marry his obvious physical gifts with his ability to prepare, leading to the success he’s having as the new starting outside linebacker in Pittsburgh opposite All-Pro T.J. Watt.

The challenge with trying to time the snaps moving forward is that teams now know what Highsmith is doing, which could lead to some mistakes from the young pass rusher, like jumping offsides in a big spot, much like he did in Week 1 against the Bills, which Butler quickly pointed out.

As Mike Tomlin has said time and time again: you’d rather say woe than sick ’em, and right now Highsmith has the right mentality and is succeeding at a high level, giving offense tackles all that they can handle off the edge.

Highsmith added Wednesday that his get-off is a big part of his game.

“If you don’t have to get off, you’re not gonna really get to where you want and be able to challenge offensive lineman,” Highsmith told reporters via Steelers.com. “And so I think that’s something that was one of my focuses this offseason. Really just working on my get off and get faster in that. So this season throughout the preseason and last week and I feel like I showed improvement on that.”