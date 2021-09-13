James Harrison’s ‘A Football Life’ To Air Sept. 24 On NFL Network

Are you ready for a new set of episodes of the NFL Network’s “A Football Life” series? I know I am and especially with former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison being the subject of one of them this year. That episode is set to air on September 24, according to a league release on Monday.
Harrison, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2002, won two Super Bowls as a member of the Steelers. He was named to five Pro Bowls during his long NFL career in addition to being voted First-Team All-Pro twice and a Second-Team All-Pro twice. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2008.
In addition to playing for the Steelers during his NFL career, Harrison played one season with the Cincinnati Bengals and a half a season with the New England Patriots. That half season with the Patriots was in 2017 and it was his last in the NFL. It resulted in him playing in his third Super Bowl, which New England lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Harrison started that 2017 season with the Steelers but he asked for his release due to the lack of playing time he was receiving.
Harrison retired having compiled 772 tackles and 80.5 sacks as a member of the Steelers. For his career, Harrison registered 84.5 regular season sacks. He also had 11 career playoff sacks with all of those coming as a member of the Steelers.
Harrison’s episode of ‘A Football Life’ will air at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 24 on NFL Network. The show highlights the life and careers of legendary coaches, players, and executives. The Emmy-nominated and highly acclaimed NFL Films-produced series returns for a 10th season, beginning Friday, September 17 at 9:00 PM ET with a profile of seven-time National Champion head coach Nick Saban.
In addition to Harrison and Saban, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson will all also be featured this season on the series.