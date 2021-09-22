Bengals Wednesday Injury Report Week 3: Tee Higgins, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Trae Waynes All Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their first injury report of Week 3 and the Wednesday offering shows that four of the six total players listed on it failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Bengals were wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder), guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee), defensive tackle Josh Tupou (not injury related/personal), and cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring).

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday during his press conference that both Higgins and Su’a-Filo are day-to-day. Both are starters so that would be a huge loss for the Bengals if one or both can’t play on Sunday at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for Waynes, he has yet to play in a game this season so him sitting out Wednesday certainly isn’t a great sign when it comes to his possible availability for Sunday against the Steelers.

The Bengals have two other players listed on their Wednesday injury report in defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) cornerback Darius Phillips (not injury related/rest). Both were listed as being limited practice participants earlier in the day.

The Bengals will practice again on Thursday and their second injury report of Week 3 will be released after that occurs.