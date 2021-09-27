AFC North Week 3 Recap: Steelers Sink To Bottom Of Division With Loss To Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 3 game 24-10 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and now they will enter Week 4 in sole possession of last place in the AFC North division as both the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens won their afternoon games.

The Browns moved to 2-1 on the season with their 26-6 home win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. In the win, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 19 of his 31 total pass attempts for 246 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His lone touchdown pass went to tight end Austin Hooper in the second quarter.

Leading the Browns in receiving yardage on Sunday was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who caught five passes in the game for 77 yards. Running back Kareem Hunt led the Browns ion receptions against the Bears with six for 74 yards. Hunt also rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown in the game on 10 total carries. Browns running back Nick Chubb led the team in rushing with 84 yards on his 22 total carries.

Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin chipped in four field goals in the Sunday win with two of those being longer than 50 yards.

Defensively for the Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett led the team in total tackles with seven. He also had four sacks on Sunday. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney chipped in two sacks against the Bears and the Browns defense had seven sacks in total.

The Ravens took care of the Detroit Lions 19-17 on the road Sunday afternoon thanks to kicker Justin Tucker making an NFL record 66-yard field goal as game time expired. It was Tucker’s fourth field goal of the game. He also made one from 50 yards in the third quarter.

In the Ravens win, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 31 total pass attempts for 287 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His lone touchdown pass of the game went to wide receiver Devin Duvernay with 3:15 left in the first half. Jackson also led Baltimore in rushing on Sunday with 58 yards on seven carries.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving on Sunday with five receptions for 109 yards. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins chipped four receptions for 68 yards. The Ravens offense converted just one third down in the game.

Defensively for the Ravens in their Sunday road win, safety Chuck Clark led the team in total tackles with 12. He also had one of the team’s two sacks in the game. Cornerback Tavon Young had the Ravens other sack. The Ravens defense managed to hold the Lions offense to just 285 total net yards on Sunday.

Week 4 of the NFL regular season includes the 2-1 Bengals hosting the winless Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. The 2-01 Browns will play the 1-2 Minnesota Vikings next Sunday while the 2-1 Ravens will play on the road against the 3-0 Denver Broncos. As for the 1-2 Steelers, they will play the 2-1 Green Bay Packers on the road next Sunday afternoon.