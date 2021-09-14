AFC North Week 1 Recap: Steelers, Bengals Lone Winners To Start Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, and they will now enter Week 2 of the season tied for the AFC North lead with the Cincinnati Bengals as both the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens lost their opening week contests.

While the Steelers beat the Bills 23-16 on Sunday after noon, the Bengals also beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 at home.

In the Bengals Week 1 win against the Vikings quarterback Joe Burrow completed 20 of his 27 total pass attempts for 261 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Burrows two touchdown passes in the game went to wide receivers Ja’marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase finished the game with five receptions for 101 yards.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon also scored once on Sunday and he finished the game with 127 rushing yards on 29 total carries. He also caught four passes for 23 yards.

Defensively for the Bengals, safety Jesse Bates led the team in total tackles with nine. Defensive tackle defensive tackle B.J. Hill had two sacks in the win as well. The Bengals also recovered one fumble late in the game.

The Browns also played on Sunday, but they lost 33-29 on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs in late afternoon action.

In the Browns loss to the Chiefs, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 21 of his 28 total pass attempts for 321 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Tight end David Njoku caught three passes for 76 yards to lead Cleveland in receiving yardage. Running back Nick Chubb, who scored two touchdowns in the game, rushed for a team-high 83 yards on 15 total carries. Chubb also caught two passes for another 18 yards in the game.

Defensively for the Browns, linebacker Anthony Walker led the team in total tackles with nine. Defensive end Joe Jackson had the Browns only sack of the game on Sunday. The Browns failed to register any takeaways in the game.

As for the Ravens, they lost 33-27 in overtime on the road Monday night to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the Ravens loss to the raiders quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 19 of his 30 total pass attempts for 235 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Jacksons lone touchdown pass of the game went to wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who had six receptions Monday night against the Raiders for 69 yards. Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins chipped in four receptions for 96 yards to lead Baltimore in receiving yardage.

Jackson also ran quite a bit Monday night as he finished the game with 86 yards on 12 total carries. Jackson, however, did fumble three times Monday night and lost two of them to the Raiders defense. The final fumble came in overtime and ultimately led to the raiders game-winning touchdown a few plays later

New Ravens running backs Ty’Son Williams and Latavius Murray both had rushing touchdowns in their team’s loss to the Raiders.

Defensively for the Ravens on Monday night, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marlon Humphrey each had nine total tacklers to lead the team. Cornerback Anthony Averett registered an interception in overtime. The Ravens defense managed just two sacks of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr Monday night with Queen having one of them.

Looking ahead to Week 2 action in the AFC North, the 1-0 Steelers will host the Raiders next Sunday at Heinz Field. The 1-0 Bengals will play on the road against the Chicago Bears next Sunday while the Browns and Ravens will both play their Week 2 games at home against the Houston Texans and Chiefs, respectively. The Browns game is in the early afternoon while the Ravens game is Sunday night.