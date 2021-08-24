Watch: The Depot 180 — August 24 — Episode 150

Episode 150 — August 24, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers played their third preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday night. Today I discussed the highlights of that game, including a pair of offensive rookies flashing immense promise. I also discuss roster cutdowns, the nickel cornerback position, and the final 53 man roster predictions set to happen August 31st.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.