Watch: The Depot 180 — August 13 — Episode 147

Episode 147 — August 13, 2021

The Steelers have now played their second preseason game of the 2021 season, and just as the kickoff happened some breaking news came through. Today I discuss the trade for Joe Schobert as well as recap the second preseason game.

