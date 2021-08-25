The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Roster Cuts, Haskins News, Tomlin Presser, Kozora 53-Man Roster, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 14 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the roster moves that the Pittsburgh Steelers made on Tuesday as part of the team getting down to 80 active players, Included in those moves was defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. getting waived as injured so we discuss that surprise and what the future for him might hold.

The Steelers seem to have a long snapper battle on their hands with one preseason game remaining so Alex and I discuss that topic a lot longer than we probably should. What is the Steelers nickel and dime sub-packages going to look like come Week 1? Are more outside players on the way? We discuss.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Wednesday that quarterback Dwyane Haskins will start the Friday night preseason finale and that quarterback Mason Rudolph will not play in that contest. We discuss if that means much of anything when it comes to the quarterback depth chart and much more. We also talk about the other players not expected to play Friday night. We also go over the news that running back Benny Snell Jr. is scheduled to start Friday night.

Alex released his latest 53-man roster prediction on Tuesday, so we review it top to bottom. We also review what all Steelers defensive backs coach Teryl Austin had to say on Tuesday. Cornerback James Pierre and center Kendrick Green both met the media on Tuesday as well, so we briefly hit on a few things related to both of those players.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

