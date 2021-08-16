Season 12, Episode 10 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the annual NFL Top 100 for 2021 getting started Sunday night and where a few defensive players from the Pittsburgh Steelers rank in it.

The Steelers have now officially made a trade for inside linebacker Joe Schobert, and he’s already practiced once with the team since being acquired. Alex and I go over the details of the trade, what Schobert brings to the Steelers in addition to going over the news that he’s expected to wear the green dot in 2021. We talk about what the 2020 tape says about Schobert and attempt to discover why the Jacksonville Jaguars had no issues pushing him off on the Steelers.

What does the expected role of Schobert in the Steelers defense mean for fellow inside linebacker Devin Bush? Should this be considered a bad sign for Bush? We go over that topic quite a bit.

The Steelers need to trim their roster by five players in the next few days so Alex and I attempt to predict which players will jettisoned from the active roster by Tuesday evening.

Alex and I have made it through the tape of the Steelers Thursday night preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles a few more times since the Friday show so we wrap up our final thoughts that we have from that contest in this show. We talk about a couple of positional roster battles along the way in this show as well.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Monday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Role For Joe Schobert, Final Eagles Game Thoughts, Top 100, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-aug-16-episode-1447

