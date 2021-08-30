Season 12, Episode 16 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers after their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers and that includes discussing the first round of cuts the team has made since Friday night.

We go over the nine players who were waived by the Steelers on Saturday and wonder how many of them will circle back to the team’s practice squad in a few days.

On the heels of the team’s final preseason game taking place, Alex and I have both released our final 53-man roster predictions. We go over each of them and spend time focusing on our differences. We also talk about which our selections are most likely to not hit.

We go over a few surprises we observed during the preseason before finally talking some about the Steelers preseason finale against the Panthers. We discuss players who seemingly had good games against the Panthers and that does not take long. We also discuss the future of quarterback Dwayne Haskins past the 2021 season as well.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Monday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Panthers Recap, Final 53-Man Roster Predictions, Early Cuts, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-aug-30-episode-1453

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 16 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n