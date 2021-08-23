Season 12, Episode 13 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Alex and I start by reviewing everything that the Steelers did on offense Saturday night against the Lions and that includes spending a lot of time talking about rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the play of the offensive line.

Running back Benny Snell Jr. sat out again on Saturday so Alex and I discuss his chances of making the 53-man roster at this point.. We also spend time breaking down what we saw from rookie center Kendrick Green against the Lions.

We move over to the defensive play from Saturday night and spend time talking about how outside linebackers Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram both looked against the Lions. We move on to talk about the other position groups as well

Alex and I discuss several induvial players throughout this show and talk about the injury suffered by defensive back Arthur Maulet. We also discuss what players might be included in the next five set to be released on Tuesday.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Monday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Lions Recap, Green Discussion, Snell Roster Chance, Roster Cuts, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-aug-23-episode-1450

