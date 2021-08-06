Season 12, Episode 6 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, OH.

Alex and I review the Steelers Thursday night showing against the Cowboys by going position group by position group. We go over several big plays that were made Thursday night and make sure to spend extra time on a few players we believe played very well against the Cowboys.

Alex and I go over a few quarterback depth of target stats from Thursday night and hit on some participation counts that we know of. We also recap the team’s injury situation and recap the several players who sat out the Thursday night preseason game.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers HOF Game Versus Cowboys Recap, Injury Report, Participation Stats, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-aug-6-episode-1443

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

