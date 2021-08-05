2021 Steelers HOF Game Vs Cowboys Live Discussion – First Half

It’s here now. It’s time. Time for some Pittsburgh Steelers football!

Kicking off in one hour, the Pittsburgh Steelers will compete in the very first game of the NFL preseason since 2019 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. They will lineup against the Dallas Cowboys, who the Steelers squeaked out a win against last November in Dallas. This game is more lighthearted for fans and seasoned veterans alike as most are guaranteed to make the roster. For others, this is a tryout. Clawing to put together performances to impress coaches enough for a roster spot, an opportunity stolen from them during the COVID-19 shortened preseason.

Cowboys notable offseason addition: LB, Keanu Neal S, Damontae Kazee, S, Jayron Kearse, DE, Tarell Basham

Cowboys notable draft picks: LB, Micah Parsons, CB, Kelvin Joseph, LB, Jabril Cox, WR, Simi Fehoko

As I mentioned, it’s likely many veterans sit out for both teams in this extra preseason game.

Here are Dave Bryan’s predictions for the Steelers:

Probably a good chance that all 19 of these players sit Thursday night #Steelers

C.White — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) August 5, 2021

We can add rookie tight end, Pat Freiermuth, to this list as he appears not dressed after an apparent shoulder injury at Tuesday’s practice. A shame as he’s been generating a lot of buzz thus far in camp.

Guessing we don’t see Pat Freiermuth today. He finished the last practice with a bag of ice taped to his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/a4bP8sr35Y — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 5, 2021

Although he’s not playing tonight, it sure is nice to see Ben Roethlisberger walk into a stadium again.

Ben Roethlisberger is here for tonight’s game. Big Ben isn’t playing tonight @KDKA pic.twitter.com/b8oWFnOe8o — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 5, 2021

A first look at the Steelers’ first-round draft pick, Najee Harris, in his official Steelers uniform.

Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Alan Faneca, and Bill Nunn were all getting big cheers from the Yinzer-heavy crowd during their Hall of Fame introductions before the game.

The Steelers won the first coin toss of 2021 and they’ve deferred.

Anthony McFarland Jr. was back to return the opening kickoff and took a knee in the end zone for the touchback.

Steelers’ first drive on offense starts out with a few first downs but ends with a fumbled handoff on a jet sweep between Mason Rudolph and Chase Claypool. The growing pains of the Matt Canada offensive scheme.

Pittsburgh’s first time on defense they allow three first downs, two being on third down before stalling out the Cowboys inside the ten. The drive is highlighted by an Alex Highsmith sack after a sweet inside spin move to get himself free.

Najee Harris has looked as advertised so far through two drives. Another promising drive ends around mid-field. This time due to a Chase Claypool third-down drop on a slant route. Rudolph led him across the middle and it bounced off his hands.

Pressley Harvin pins Dallas at their ten with no return on his first punt.

And the clock hits 00:00 on the first quarter after a 3rd & 12 conversion by the Cowboys. Ulysees Gilbert II missed the tackle on the tight end to allow the first down.