Watch: The Depot 180 — July 16 — Episode 140

Episode 140 — July 16, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discussed Ben Roethlisberger’s reported commitment and obsession with being prepared for the 2021 season despite the media doubt. I also discuss a pair of rookies being recognized by national media ahead of the season, trouble in Dwayne Haskins’ world and more!

