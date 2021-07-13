Season 11, Episode 130 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I open by talking about his recent vacation to Key West.

New Steelers guard Trai Turner delivered some new quotes for us to chew on Tuesday morning, so Alex and I do that in addition to discussing the recent reports concerning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and how he’s once again likely to be in the best shape of his career come the start of this year’s training camp.

A few former Steelers recently retired, so Alex and I quickly recap that news on this Tuesday.

The Steelers Depot crew recently did an in-depth 2020 study on Roethlisberger potentially tipping pass and run plays while in the shotgun, so Alex and I go over the findings in addition to talking about if indeed defenses are able to profit from the perceived tell the quarterback has pre-snap.

Alex and I also discuss Roethlisberger incompleted pass attempts from 2020 that traveled 10-15 yards past the line of scrimmage. That discussion leads to us talking about some statistical expectations that we have for Roethlisberger in 2021.

The Steelers 2021 training camp schedule has now been released, so Alex and I discuss that news and what it means for him and the site in the coming weeks.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Tuesday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Recent Roethlisberger Tape Studies, Training Camp Schedule, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-july-13-episode-1435

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 130 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n