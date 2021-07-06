Season 11, Episode 127 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show and with Alex Kozora out of town on vacation, I am joined by three site contributors, Tom Mead, Jonathan Heitritter and Daniel Kitchen, as part of a special pre training camp roundtable episode.

In this special roundtable episode of the podcast, we first discuss the latest concerning Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush as it relates to his seemingly very erratic behavior on Twitter recently.

After discussing Bush, the roundtable discussion then focuses on the Steelers 2021 offensive line, other concerns on that side of the football for the upcoming season and how that unit rates overall.

After several great conversations concerning the Steelers 2021 offense, the roundtable discussions are then focused on the defensive side of the football. We discuss concerns on that side of the football and more. We also discuss and rate the team’s offensive concerns in 2021 to the defensive concerns and that makes for a great discussion.

This episode’s roundtable discussions wrap up with talk about the AFC North division in 2021 and whether or not the Steelers will ultimately make the playoffs this coming season.

Make sure to follow Mead, Heitritter and Kitchen on Twitter at @THMead3, @J_Heits and @Sports__Kitchen, respectively.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Bush Twitter Activity, Early 2021 Season Preview With Roundtable Panel & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-july-6-episode-1433

