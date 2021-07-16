The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers HOF Interview Recap, Dwayne Haskins News, Ike Taylor Interview, QB-RB Position Previews & More

Season 11, Episode 130 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I open by discussing the latest off-the-field news cornering Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The Steelers will be represented heavily at the Hall of Fame festivities a few weeks from now, so Alex and I talk about the several interview that have taken place this past week with Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher.

Alex and I are joined by former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor in the middle of this use and we spend nearly 30 minutes with him talking about several various topics. Taylor is now involved in the cigar industry, so we discuss his efforts in that business venture. We also get Taylor’s thoughts on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the late Dan Rooney, what his draft process was like and much, much more.

Male sure you are following Taylor on Twitter at @Ike_SwagginU and listening to his podcast that can be found here. We appreciate him spending time with us on this show.

Alex and I then recap taking points from our interview with Taylor before moving on to talk about Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and the prospects of him signing a long-term extension in the next few months.

What will the 2021 season look like for Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers quarterback room? Alex and I discuss that veteran quarterback and the rest of that position group ahead of training camp getting underway. We also preview the Steelers running back group after talking extensively about the quarterbacks.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

