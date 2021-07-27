Season 12, Episode 2 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the latest on Pittsburgh Steelers with their 2021 training camp now open. We discuss the latest injury updates in addition to talking about the team’s first depth chart that was released a few days ago.

What is the Steelers sub package defense shaping up to look like and especially when it comes to clot/nickel position? Alex and I discuss that topic based off several things that Steelers defensive backs coach Teryl Austin said a few days ago during his media session.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also talked to Albert Breer recently, so Alex and I parse a few things he had to say over the weekend.

We discuss the contract details related to new Steelers offensive linebacker Melvin Ingram and how there were voidable years included. We also discuss why the Steelers may have gone that way with Ingram and if it means the team might be attempting to avoid restructuring the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and kicker Chris Boswell.

Is inside linebacker Devin Bush the best choice to potentially be the Steelers most improved player in 2021? Who would be the best candidate for such a designation on the offensive side of the football? We discuss.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert met the media Tuesday morning, so Alex and I go over some early tweets related to a few things he had to say to the media.

We also break down the Steelers defensive line preview as part of our ongoing positional looks ahead of the season getting underway.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Camp Updates, Depth Chart, Injuries, Ben Comments, Ingram, DL Position Preview & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-july-27-episode-1439

