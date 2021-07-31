Steelers Friday Training Camp Injury Report — OLB Cassius Marsh Unable To Finish Night Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers conducted another practice at Heinz Field on Friday only this time it was a later evening session. Several players were held out of that Friday night practice and that long list included quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (rest), outside linebacker T.J. Watt, tight end Eric Ebron (elbow), defssevive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest), defensive end Stephon Tuitt, center J.C. Hassenauer (knee), Zach Banner (knee), and Jaylen Samuels (undisclosed). Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the overall health of the team after practice was over with.

“No real news in terms of some of the injuries,” Tomlin said Friday night. “Some guys are working their way back to participation, even if it’s in a limited capacity. No major setbacks in terms of the work today. I think Cassius Marsh limped off and wasn’t able to finish, but he’s being evaluated. Not a lot of information there.”

It will be interesting to see if Marsh misses any time moving forward and especially with the team’s next practice set for Saturday afternoon at Heinz Field. Behind Marsh on the outside linebacker depth chart currently sits Quincy Roche, Jamir Jones and Jamar Watson. Ahead of Marsh are Watt, Alex Highsmith and newcomer Melvin Ingram.

A few other players not listed above are still very, very limited in practices and that list includes tackle Chukwuma Okorafor and guard Kevin Dotson.