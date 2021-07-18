Report: Steelers To Bring In Free Agent Edge Rusher Melvin Ingram For Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to bring in at least one veteran pass rusher in for a visit next week, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Sunday,

Per La Canfora’s recent report, the Steelers remain on the hunt for pass rushing help. They reportedly had interest in veteran free agent Justin Houston, per his report, but that does not appear to be a match for the two sides. Instead, the Steelers will bring in Ingram for a visit this week and possibly others as well.

Ingram, a former 2014 first round draft pick, has spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers organization to date. In his nine NFL seasons, Ingram has 49 sacks and 360 total tackles. A knee injury in 2020 limited Ingram to just seven games played. He is now 32 years of age and he played just 362 total defensive snaps in 2020.

The Steelers looking for an experienced edge rusher right now is not overly surprising. It will now be interesting to see who all they bring in next week with training camp starting and if they are able to sign anyone.

As things stand currently for the Steelers on their outside linebacker depth chart, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are the starters with Cassius Marsh and Quincy Roche expected to be behind them both. Calvin Bundage, Jamir Jones and Christian Kuntz are the other edge rushers currently under contract right now.

“But we’re looking for a third guy right now, who’s going to step up,” Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said a few weeks ago. “And hopefully Cassius [Marsh] can give us a little help there, too. So, we’ll see. We drafted the one guy [Quincy Roche], and we think he’s going to be alright.”