Report: Dwayne Haskins Treated For Facial Injuries In Domestic Battery Incident

According to a police report filed to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Dwayne Haskins was treated for a cut lip and a knocked out tooth after his wife allegedly hit him in a domestic violence incident on July 3rd.

Local station Las Vegas News Now reported the story and has the details.

“The wife of Pittsburgh Steeler backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins is charged with domestic battery after a July 3 incident at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 23, is accused of knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him after a disagreement, according to an arrest report obtained by the I-Team. A piece of his tooth was found on the floor of a room at The Cosmopolitan.

Haskins told Metro police officers the couple have had verbal arguments in the past, but nothing physical.”

According to the news report, Haskins told security to remove Gondrezick-Haskins from their room, saying that she hit him and cut his lip open. Haskins was treated for the injuries at a local hospital. A second report from KTNV indicates Haskins suffered “substantial” injuries, including needing stitches for the cut on his lip.

Recently, Haskins shared a photo of a supposed engagement on Instagram but the Vegas report says the two were renewing their vows and had been married since March.

Haskins’ wife told police she was attempting to break up a fight between Haskins and a friend earlier in the day. She says she fell to the floor during that time, hurting her head and neck, but could not remember if anyone had hit her. KTNV’s report details the incident that led to the police report.

“Two friends of Gondrezick-Haskins were interviewed by police separately as well. The report says they both heard the couple arguing. One friend said they saw the couple “tussling,” which is described as mutual shoving and pushing in the report.”

Dwayne Haskins has not been charged for the altercation.

A court date for Gondrezick-Haskins is set for August 3rd. The Steelers will have begun training camp by then. Their first public practice is July 28th with the team likely reporting to camp several days earlier. Haskins signed a futures deal with the Steelers this offseason. He’ll compete with Josh Dobbs for the third and presumably final QB spot on the team’s 53 man roster.

