Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 140, I address the recent and growing assertions that the Pittsburgh Steelers should trade away running back Benny Snell Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 140)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-7-22-21-episode-140
6bc9mw6n