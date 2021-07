Happy to hop back on the Stan Savran Show yesterday afternoon. The conversation revolved around Ben Roethlisberger tipping plays and the detailed study we did exploring the topic. We discuss if Roethlisberger is really tipping run/pass, why it matters less than you think, and if the team will try to disguise the tell in 2021.

The interview starts around the 20:00 mark.

