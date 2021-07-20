Former Steelers CB Steven Nelson Hints He Could Soon Be Signing Somewhere

Will former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson sign with a team before training camps get underway? It certainly seems like there’s a good chance of that being the case based on a Tuesday tweet of his.

Nelson, who was released by the Steelers as a cap casualty back in March, told SiriusXM NFL Radio back in April that he had about 10-15 teams that have reached out to him with serious interest. On Tuesday, Nelson gave the indication that he could be signing with a team soon.

“Today or tomorrow stay tuned,” Nelson tweeted on Tuesday.

One team that has been mentioned quite a bit when it comes to possibly having interest in Nelson is the Philadelphia Eagles and especially with them potentially needing a No. 2 cornerback. The Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are three other teams that have been mentioned as possibly having interest in Nelson as well.

Nelson signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2019 after previously being with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nelson signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Steelers.

In his two seasons in Pittsburgh, Nelson had 109 tackles, 17 passes defended, three interceptions, two tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries.