Contract Details For New Steelers CB Steven Nelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sign free agent cornerback Steven Nelson to a three-year contract very soon and the details associated with that deal are now being reported.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Nelson’s three-year contract totals out at $25.5 million and includes a $7.5 million signing bonus. Nelson’s base salaries for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 are reportedly set to be $1.5 million, $5.25 million and $8.25 million, respectively, according to Wilson. Nelson also has a roster bonus of $3 million scheduled for 2020. Nelson’s salary cap charges in those three years are scheduled to be $4 million, $10.75 million and $10.75 million, respectively.

Steven Nelson (Steelers) $25.5M $7.5M gtd, $7.5M signing bonus, salaries $1.5M, $5.25M, $8.25M; $3M roster bonus fifth day 2020 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2019

Nelson will effectively pocket $9 million in 2019, $12 million through March of 2020 and $17.25 million through the first two years of his deal. The roster bonus he’s due on the fifth day of the 2020 league year gives the Steelers somewhat of an out should they need it. Cutting Nelson prior to paying him his roster bonus would result in a dead money charge in 2020 of $5 million.

Nelson played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs after being selected by them in the third-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He figures to be the Steelers starting right outside cornerback in 2019 and opposite fellow cornerback Joe Haden.