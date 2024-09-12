New Contract Details For Steelers S Terrell Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed S Terrell Edmunds off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad on Tuesday and as expected, his contract is for just one year.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 in Houston, Edmunds’ one-year contract is for the veteran minimum amount of $1.125 million. It does, however, qualify as a veteran benefit contract. With Edmunds being signed off the Jaguars’ practice squad, he must be paid for at least three weeks and thus is guaranteed to hold a 53-man roster spot during that span. This means that he will be on the Steelers’ 53-man roster through at least Week 4 of the 2024 regular season.

With Edmunds not being on the Steelers for Week 1 of the 2024 regular season, his salary and cap charge will be prorated minus that first week. That results in his 2024 salary cap charge being $930,278 instead of $985,000.

Edmunds, who was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, played his first five seasons in the league with Pittsburgh. He has since been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Jaguars.

For his NFL career, Edmunds has played in 96 regular-season games with 79 starts. He has registered 458 total tackles, 17 for loss, 11 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 7.5 sacks, six interceptions and 28 passes defensed in regular-season action.