Eagles Sign CB Steven Nelson To One-Year Deal

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Steven Nelson will remain in the Keystone State. He’ll just be playing for Team Wawa instead of Team Sheetz. The Eagles announced the move moments ago.

Roster Moves: #Eagles and CB Steven Nelson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract and the team released DT Willie Henry. pic.twitter.com/e7usgnEVVX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 25, 2021

Nelson has signed a one-year deal worth “more than” $4 million, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Eagles have signed cornerback Steven Nelson to a one-year deal worth more than $4 million, per source. A top free agent cornerback is off the market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2021

Nelson was released in a cost-cutting move early in the offseason. That came after several days of the Steelers trying and failing to find a trade partner. Nelson publicly called out the team to cut him and they did so hours later.

Signed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal prior to 2019, Nelson played well as the Steelers’ starting right cornerback. He wasn’t a ballhawk but was a strong, man-cover corner who didn’t allow a touchdown in 2020 before regressing a bit last season. In two years with Pittsburgh, Nelson started 30 games, recording 109 tackles and three interceptions.

The Steelers re-signed Cam Sutton as his presumptive replacement, though the team is still figuring out sub-package roles.

Pittsburgh won’t play the Eagles in the regular season after facing them in 2020. They do, however, have a preseason matchup on August 12th.