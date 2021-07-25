Steelers News

Eagles Sign CB Steven Nelson To One-Year Deal

Posted on

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Steven Nelson will remain in the Keystone State. He’ll just be playing for Team Wawa instead of Team Sheetz. The Eagles announced the move moments ago.

Nelson has signed a one-year deal worth “more than” $4 million, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Nelson was released in a cost-cutting move early in the offseason. That came after several days of the Steelers trying and failing to find a trade partner. Nelson publicly called out the team to cut him and they did so hours later.

Signed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal prior to 2019, Nelson played well as the Steelers’ starting right cornerback. He wasn’t a ballhawk but was a strong, man-cover corner who didn’t allow a touchdown in 2020 before regressing a bit last season. In two years with Pittsburgh, Nelson started 30 games, recording 109 tackles and three interceptions.

The Steelers re-signed Cam Sutton as his presumptive replacement, though the team is still figuring out sub-package roles.

Pittsburgh won’t play the Eagles in the regular season after facing them in 2020. They do, however, have a preseason matchup on August 12th.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!