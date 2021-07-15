Dwayne Haskins And Wife Advise People To Not ‘Believe Everything You Read’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins and his wife Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins are now refuting some of the details of a police report involving the couple that stems from a reported domestic incident that allegedly happened in Las Vegas earlier this month.

On Instagram Thursday, Haskins posted, “I appreciate the concern… however I have all of my teeth. Don’t believe everything you read. Peace.”

That post from Haskins comes after report surfaced Wednesday night that his wife was charged with battery and domestic abuse charges stemming from a July 3 incident at casino in Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, a police report claims that Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, punched the Steelers quarterback in the mouth, knocking out at least one tooth and that he received stitches after the incident. The couple were reportedly in Las Vegas celebrating after getting married in March.

Gondrezick-Haskins also seemed to refute some reported details in Thursday Instagram story of hers. “Y’all really shouldn’t believe everything you read. Smh. This is sad.”

Gondrezick-Haskins latest Instagram post was one day ago and it made no mention of any trouble between her and her husband.

According to KTNV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, in a separate interview, Gondrezick-Haskins told police investigators that she tried to stop a fight between her husband and one of his friends earlier during the evening that alleged incident took place. She reportedly indicated that she had fallen to the floor during that altercation and hit the back of her head, telling police she had head and neck pain, as well as bruises on her legs. Police noted that she “could not remember who, if anyone had battered her.”

The television station report went on to indicate that Gondrezick-Haskins told police she was not sure what happened to her husband Dwayne but suggested he may have gotten into a fight with one of his friends. Police reportedly told her she was accused of punching her husband and the report says she asked if he was the one accusing her. It goes on to say she told investigators he could not be arrested “because of his occupation.”

Two friends of Gondrezick-Haskins were reportedly interviewed separately by police as well. The television report states that the couple was heard arguing. One friend said she saw the couple “tussling,” which is described as mutual shoving and pushing in the report.

Dwayne Haskins was reportedly treated for facial injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Gondrezick-Haskins has since posted bail and is expected to appear back in court on Aug. 3.

The Steelers have acknowledged that they are aware of the incident that involved the quarterback but refused to comment on it.