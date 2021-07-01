Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly edition of the Steelers’ mailbag. We’re here for the next hour to answer anything on your mind.

Quick note: there won’t be a mailbag next week. I’ll be out of town and won’t be available for next Thursday. We’ll return two weeks from now.

To your questions!

Yough 61: Alex, where do you see Devin Bush in year 3 which is really year 2? Should he be healthy and by not playing for a year, should he at least in theory be more fresh?

Alex: To a degree, I guess that’ll help. But he’s also spent a chunk of the offseason rehabbing and getting his knee and body ready for this season and wasn’t a full participant in OTAs and minicamp. So he couldn’t dedicate this offseason to actual football things to improve and get ready for 2021. Maybe that all washes out. But I saw him make progress before his injury last season so I’m optimistic about him this fall.

draframe1: Hi Alex!

Any more legs to the speculation of bringing back Nelson? Would really lock down the secondary

Alex: Nothing of substance. Just offseason fodder. Could it happen? I guess. Would I endorse it? 1 million percent. But would Nelson want to come back to Pittsburgh? With the way things unfolded, I doubt it. And it’s not like the Steelers are likely going to be offering a lot more money than other teams out there.

Matt Smith: