2021 Stock Watch – OL Chaz Green – Stock Purchased

Now that the 2021 offseason has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future.

A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasonings. In some cases it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: OL Chaz Green

Stock Value: Purchased

Reasoning: The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they reached a one-year contract with free agent offensive lineman Chaz Green.

Continuing to bolster their offensive line depth with veteran free agents, the Steelers announced just before camp broke that they reached a one-year contract with Chaz Green, a 2016 third-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys.

A four-year veteran, spending the 2019 season without a contract, Green has previously spent time with the Oakland Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts on their 53-man rosters. He was on the Denver Broncos’ offseason roster in 2019, but did not make the team.

Last season, he was active for 15 games with the Colts. He played more than 200 offensive snaps, making one start, which came against the Steelers in week 16. Needless to say, he had an adventurous afternoon going round and round with T.J. Watt.

The signing of Green marks a continuation of a theme of Pittsburgh accumulating veterans of some experience to bolster their offensive line depth following significant upheaval. Since last season, Maurkice Pouncey retired, Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler left in free agency, and David DeCastro was released after discovering that he would need ankle surgery.

The Steelers did not sign any likely starters in free agency, but they did add Joe Haeg as a veteran tackle, in addition to bringing back veteran interior swing man B.J. Finney. They also previously added Rashaad Coward, who is capable of playing both guard and tackle. Green is now the fourth veteran addition, all of whom project to be reserves.

At least one of them is likely to fail to make the 53-man roster. Green is capable of playing guard in addition to his primary role of tackle, much like Coward. The two of them will likely be competing for one roster spot, which may not even be there, as Haeg and rookie Dan Moore Jr. are likely to be their two reserve tackles, with Finney and possibly J.C. Hassenauer as the two reserve interior linemen.

Hassenauer would be the most likely to lose his spot, I think, in favor of either Coward, who did run all Spring at right guard, according to reports, or Green. Any of them, however, could end up on the practice squad. Given that Green was available until now, it’s quite likely he would clear waivers if he fails to make the 53-man roster.