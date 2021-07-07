2021 Offseason Questions: Will Steelers Still Try To Hold Joint Practices?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books. It ended in spectacular fashion — though the wrong kind of spectacular — in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.

Since then, they have lost several players in free agency who were key members of the offense and defense. Multiple starters retired, as well. They made few notable additions in free agency, and are banking on contributions on offense from their rookies, as well as perhaps a last ride for Ben Roethlisberger.

The only thing facing them now as they head into 2021 is more questions. Right now, they lack answers. They know that they have Roethlisberger for one more year, but was that even the right decision? How successful can Najee Harris be behind a questionable offensive line? What kind of changes can Matt Canada and Adrian Klemm bring to the offense? And how can the defense retain the status quo with the losses of Bud Dupree, Steven Nelson, and Mike Hilton?

These are the sorts of questions we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football is a year-round pastime and there are always questions to ask, though there is rarely a concrete answer. This is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all of their uncertainty.

Question: Will the Steelers still try to hold any joint practices this year, following prior reports that they looked into doing so with the Cowboys?

Even though the Steelers will not be able to hold training camp at Heinz Field, that doesn’t mean they have to abandon all plans. While it hasn’t been announced yet, it’s fully expected that they will open a number of their training camp practices, to be held at Heinz Field, to fans.

There were previous reports that the Steelers were exploring the possibility of holding some joint practices this year with the Dallas Cowboys, whom they will face in the Hall of Fame game. Those plans fell through; it was reported that the Cowboys would seek another partner (it was a Dallas source), but I’ve seen no follow-up on Pittsburgh.

Several teams have recently announced that they will be doing joint practices this year, though, so we know they’re happening. The Green Bay Packers are going to work with the New York Jets, while the Panthers are going to hold joint practice with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Los Angeles Rams are also going to hold joint practices with multiple teams, the Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders. The New England Patriots and the New York Giants will hold joint practices as well. The Buffalo Bills would be one possible pairing for the Steelers, but they have reportedly discussed joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons. Aside from the Cowboys, their other preseason opponents are the Eagles, the Lions, and the Panthers.