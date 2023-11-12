Christian Kuntz Suffers Lower-Body Injury, Remains In Game Against Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers LS Christian Kuntz suffered a leg injury while blocking after a snap in the team’s Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. Kuntz had his leg wrapped up and was walking with a limp on the sideline. CBS

CBS’ Evan Washburn reported from the sideline that Kuntz was able to get some practice reps in after getting his lower leg/ankle taped, and the Steelers are in trouble at long snapper if Kuntz can’t go. Their backup long snapper was LB Cole Holcomb, but he’s out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Week Nine. If Kuntz is unable to play due to the injury, it’s not known who would come in to snap.

For what it’s worth, Kuntz was able to snap on a Chris Boswell field goal shortly after suffering the injury, and the operation went off fine. So it seems as if Kuntz should at least be able to finish this game out, but pending his status during the week, the team may have to look outside the organization for a long snapper.

We’ll keep tabs on Kuntz’s status throughout the week, and the Steelers did have LS Rex Sunahara on their roster for most of the summer. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s someone the Steelers look to bring back if Kuntz is unable to play or practice at any point this week.