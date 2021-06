New video breakdown for you guys this Monday. Another review of newly signed OG Trai Turner. His signing was arguably a necessary one but how good of a fit will he be along the Steelers’ offensive line? To me, it comes down to one factor. His mobility. We look at the issues he’s had there in 2019 and 2020 and why that needs to change for him to turn his career around with Pittsburgh in 2021.

