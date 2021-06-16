Watch: The Depot 180 — June 15 — Episode 132

Episode 132 — June 15, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I discuss the press conferences coming from two coaches. Mike Tomlin discussed some injuries and talked about James Pierre’s edge going into the 2021 season. Matt Canada talked about the direction he wants to take this offense.

