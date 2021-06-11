The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers OTA Player Interview Recaps, Draft Roundtable Discussion, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 120 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the most recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team wrapped up the 2021 OTA sessions this week.

The Steelers wrapped up their third and final week of OTA practices on Thursday and so Alex and I recap what all wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, inside linebacker Devin Bush, tackle Chukwuma Okorafor and inside linebacker Robert Spillane all had to say during their media sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Alex and I spend quite a bit of time in this podcast parsing the comments made by Smith-Schuster and specifically, him saying he would like to play outside more in 2021. We also talk about Smith-Schuster suggesting that fellow Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud might see more playing time in the slot in 2021.

As once again promised, we had another post-draft roundtable discussion with site contributors. This time we are joined on the show by Josh Carney and Owen Straley. All four of us talk more about the players the Steelers drafted this year along with a few of the undrafted platers they have signed.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get a listener question we received via email answered as well.

