The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, DeCastro Comments, Turner 2019 Run Blocking, Johnson 2020 Drops, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 125 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I talk more about the Pittsburgh Steelers terminating the contract of veteran guard David DeCastro late last week. We also talk about what all DeCastro has said since the Steelers cut him. Will DeCastro file a grievance against the Steelers? Will he ever play another NFL down after having ankle surgery in the near future? Alex and I attempt to answer those questions and more.

The Steelers signed veteran guard Trai Turner late last week to presumably replace DeCastro at right guard in 2021 so we talk about his contract numbers now that they are partially known. Alex and I have since scoured Turner’s 2019 tape from top to bottom, so we discuss how he faired that season as a run blocker.

I recently finished a complete breakdown of the drops that Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson had during the 2020 season so Alex and I discuss the findings and speculate about whether or not his stats in that area will fall back in line in 2021.

We also move on to discuss the 90 in 30 series that I am doing ahead of the Steelers 2021 training camp getting underway.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Tuesday episode.

