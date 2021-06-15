Season 11, Episode 121 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers first day of mandatory minicamp that took place earlier in the day at Heinz Field.

We start by reviewing all that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say after Tuesday’s minicamp practice and that includes him not shedding much light on any injuries that may have occurred during the session. Tomlin had a few other comments about cornerback James Pierre and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith that we parse out as well.

Several Steelers coaches talked to the media on Tuesday, so Alex and I recap all that Matt Canada, Keith Butler, Mike Sullivan, and Eddie Faulkner had to say during their individual sessions. Recapping these comments takes up a lot of the Tuesday podcast.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Terrell Edmunds also talked to the media on Tuesday so Alex and I spend a little bit of time parsing the key talking points that those two interviews produced.

We recap loose ends at the end of this show and even make sure to get to a few listener questions we received via email answered as well.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First Day Of Minicamp, Comments From Coaches, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-june-15-episode-1427

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 121 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n