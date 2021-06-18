Post Mandatory Minicamp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Welcome back and happy Friday to you, Steelers’ Nation. The Steelers have wrapped up their spring work with the conclusion of their three-day, mandatory minicamp this week. The team won’t meet together in-person until training camp just over a month from now. Still no official word on where or when that will take place.

It’s been a busy week hearing from many Steelers and a good chunk of the coaching staff. Hopefully you guys enjoyed us recapping.

As usual, I have five Friday night questions for yinz to answer these next several hours. I look forward to reading the responses in the comments below this post.

Have a great rest of your weekend and once again, thank you for stopping by the site.

1 – Dwayne Haskins has been the talk of the spring. How many games will he start in his Pittsburgh Steelers career? I’ll give you four choices.

A. Zero Games

B. One Game

C. 2-17 Games

D. 18+ Games

2 – Tell me what the CB grouping will look like when the Steelers are in nickel for their first snap against the Bills? We know Joe Haden will be the left corner. Who will be the right corner and who will man the slot?

3 – In what area of the Steelers’ offense will Matt Canada have the biggest influence/change this year?

4 – Our TE study revealed Day 2 tight ends on average have 21 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns their rookie season. Take the over or under for all three of those numbers for Pat Freiermuth in 2021. Will he have over/under 21 catches, over/under 250 yards, and over/under two touchdowns?

5 – Will OT Dan Moore Jr. play a single offensive snap this season?

Recap of 2021 Second June Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents believe JuJu Smith-Schuster will receive less targets from the slot position this year. Last season JuJu caught 83.2% of his total targets out of the slot. Respondents predicted JuJu receiving from 50 to 80% of his targets from the slot. The median response was 70%.

Question 2: Devin Bush said he expects to be 100% healthy when training camp opens this year. However, 100% of respondents say the Steelers should restrict him at least a little bit from team drills. Best to ease him into full practices, we say.

Question 3: The most painful loss we’ve watched extend from the most recent playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns earlier this year (seems like eons ago) to the Oakland Raiders beating the Steelers in the 1976 conference final (that is eons ago in football terms). The 1976 playoff loss reminded me of the first game that season. The Steelers were ahead of the Raiders 28-14 with little more than five minutes to play as I recall. Then Snake Stabler led Oakland to score 17 unanswered points on the Steel Curtain defense in those final minutes. It still feels like it was just yesterday.

I liked FlaFan47’s response: “let’s see,

Playoff loss to Oakland in 76

Last year’s playoff loss?

Playoff loss to Tebow?

Any playoff loss to Jax?

ANY AFC Championship game loss, particularly home

SB to Dallas

Any loss to a team with less than 3 wins.

An un-remembered Monday night loss in the early ‘80s that ended up with my partially restored ‘73 Triumph Bonnie off a stand and on its side in my garage and the brand-new paint job needing redone, and a boot mark in the gas tank. (I am much calmer now)

A game against the Brownies in the late 80’s where a coworker brought in a bunch of real prime rib bones and hid them in the freezer, and we found them and painted them all black and gold before the game. He went in to get them and start his woofing and throwing them about and he was duly upset that we did it, but we lost anyway (side note, wet spray paint stinks up commercial walk-in freezers pretty bad…good Thing the chef was a Steeler fan, he was (po’d) but keep trying not to laugh as he took a strip out of our hides for the smell

Curiously, not the SB loss to Packers, I didn’t watch it.

I can forgive, but I don’t forget…Here we go!”

I agree with all of this except that Green Bay Super Bowl. Yeah, Mendenhall fumbled, but wasn’t someone else open when Ben threw that final pass into double coverage on fourth down? There was still time to pull that one out I say!

Question 4: According to 63.6% of respondents, Chukwuma Okorafor will be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2022. I hope he is a Pro Bowler in 2021, but we will see.

Question 5: Ray-Ray McCloud will play over 185 offensive snaps in 2021 say 72.7% of respondents. I’d also like him to return at least one kickoff and one punt for a touchdown, too!

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to keep your prognostication skills sharp for the upcoming season.