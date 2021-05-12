Steelers Open As 6.5-Point Road Underdogs To Bills In Week 1, Per DraftKings

The schedule for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season was released Wednesday morning and already we have betting lines on the 16 games.

According to DraftKings, the Pittsburgh Steelers open as 6.5-point road underdogs to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 action.

The last time the Steelers opened a regular season as an underdog was in 2019 against the New England Patriots. They went on to lose that Week 1 road game 33-3.

The Steelers six previous Week 1 games were all on the road and they were 3-2-1 in those contests. Last season the Steelers opened on the road against the New York Giants and they won that Monday night game 26-16.

The Steelers are 8-5-1 in Week 1 games under head coach Mike Tomlin. They are 4-4-1 in Week 1 road games under Tomlin, however.

Under head coach Sean McDermott the Bills are 3-1 in Week 1 games and 2-0 in games played at home.