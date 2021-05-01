Steelers’ 2021 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (Updating)

Though all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, the action isn’t over yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers still have several roster spots open and they’re expected to sign 7-10 UDFAs in the next couple of hours. We’ll be tracking those results below.
DeMarkus Acy/CB Missouri (part of 2020 Draft class, NFL Draft Diamonds)
Shakur Brown/CB Michigan State (Tom Pelissero)
Lamont Wade/S Penn State (Tom Pelissero)
Jamar Watson/EDGE Kentukcy (Brandon Olsen)
Calvin Bundage/LB Oklahoma State (Tom Pelissero)
UDFA Bios: