Report: Steelers To Play Bengals In Week 3, Week 16; Close Season Against Browns, Ravens

According to a report by Jay Morrison of The Athletic on Twitter, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 and travel to Cincinnati in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Getting closer.

Again, none of these are official outside of Week 1, but no reason road-tripping #Bengals fans can't book refundable hotel rooms now. pic.twitter.com/TPSnEwvdFD — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) May 12, 2021

In addition, to the two Bengals games against the Steelers that Morrison has listed on Wednesday afternoon, he also has Pittsburgh playing the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, It’s unclear if the games against the Browns and Ravens are on the road or at home, however.

If this report by Morrison is true, the Steelers will close out their 2021 regular season schedule with three consecutive divisional games.

The Steelers and Bengals split their two games last season as both won at home against the other.

Remember, none of these reports outside of the Steelers Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills is considered official. The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released later Wednesday night. We are just passing these reports along from verified media members as a courtesy.