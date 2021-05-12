Report: Steelers To Host Bears On Monday Night Football In Week 9

According to Danny Parkins of 670 The Score in Chicago, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Chicago Bears at home in Week 9, on Monday night.

This year’s Steelers game versus the Bears will mark the 28th time the two teams have met each other all-time dating back to 1934 when Pittsburgh’s team was named the Pirates. The Bears won 19 of those previous meetings, with the Steelers winning just seven times. They have also tied once.

The Steelers last played the Bears early in the 2017 season, at Solider Field in Chicago. The Bears won that game 23-17 in overtime. The last time the Steelers played the Bears in Pittsburgh was in 2013. Chicago won that contest 40-23.

The Bears have won their last three games against the Steelers. Chicago is a team that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to beat since being hired in 2007.

The Bears are coming off an 8-8 season in 2020. During the offseason, Chicago replaced quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with veteran Andy Dalton, and they also spent a first-round draft pick on quarterback Justin Fields out of Ohio State.