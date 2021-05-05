New Contract Details For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year extension last week and now that the details have been verified by the NFLPA, we can now pass along the numbers and the new salary cap charges for the former third-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State, per Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Rudolph’s extension wound up using an additional $945,199 of 2021 salary cap space, according to NFLPA records and Corry. As part of the extension agreement, Rudolph lowered his scheduled base salary in 2021 of $1,014,801 down to the minimum amount of $920,000. The Steelers gave Rudolph a signing bonus of $2.08 million as part of the extension agreement and this results in the Steelers backup quarterback now having a 2021 salary cap charge of $2,193,066. He’ll also now earn a total of $3 million in 2021.

Rudolph’s 2022 base salary is scheduled to be just $3 million and his cap charge is now set at $4.04 million. In total, Rudolph received $4,985,199 in new money from the Steelers as part of his extension. The deal Rudolph signed also reportedly includes up to $4 million in additional incentives that are based on playtime. Those should be listed as unlikely to be earned incentives right now, however. As of the time of this post it is unknown what exactly those playtime incentives are that Rudolph will need to hit.