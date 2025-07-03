Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Quarterback

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the quarterback group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Quarterback

Total Positional Figure: 4

Additions: 2

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Mason Rudolph: Mason Rudolph enjoyed a brief period of time as the top quarterback on the Steelers’ roster. Of course, he knew throughout that time that wasn’t the team’s plan for him. They had a standing offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers, which he eventually signed.

That leaves Rudolph in a familiar spot on the Steelers’ roster: the backup quarterback. He has backed up Ben Roethlisberger and Kenny Pickett, so now it’s Rodgers. What he has now more than ever, though, is the immense support of his teammates. If he has to play, they will absolutely play for him. Even if he isn’t starting, he is a leader in the room.

Skylar Thompson: The Steelers always carry four quarterbacks on the roster into training camp. Even when they only had Skylar Thompson on the roster, he always felt like that fourth quarterback. Though he has a modicum of NFL experience, he is likely looking at a practice squad spot, at best.

Players Added:

Aaron Rodgers: The Steelers turned over the roster at quarterback in each of the past two years. Last year, they added Russell Wilson to the top of the pile; this year, it’s Aaron Rodgers. Will they see different results from another aging veteran Pro Bowler? They certainly hope so, but they also weren’t willing to overpay to find out. Both sides understand this is a one-year legacy pact, and there are pros and cons attached to that arrangement.

Will Howard: The Steelers wanted a developmental quarterback on the roster, and they found him in Will Howard. A sixth-round pick, he is a quarterback they did their homework on. Now, if they saw him as their next franchise quarterback, they wouldn’t have waited so long, of course. But he’s here and he’s eager to learn, and that’s a good start.

Players Lost: N/A

Notes and Camp Outlook:

Finally, there is no pretense of a competition. The Steelers quarterback room has no ambiguity on the roster. Aaron Rodgers is the starter, and Mason Rudolph is the backup. Perhaps Skylar Thompson could challenge Will Howard, but the Steelers have no interest in giving up on even a sixth-round rookie.

While the Steelers hope Rodgers can lead this roster to success, they are also focused on the 2026 quarterback draft class. They know this is a one-year deal, but that also makes training camp more important. Since Rodgers didn’t sign until minicamp, he missed out on a lot of the offseason. The offensive line is learning his cadence right now by listening to audio samples.

Beyond rosters, the only real quarterback intrigue on the Steelers’ roster is to monitor Will Howard. Does he show any promise, and how many opportunities does he see? After all, they need to integrate Rodgers into all this. He’ll have days off, of course, and Howard will jump at any opportunity for extra work.