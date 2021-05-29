Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 86)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 86, a submitted take from our very own Alexa DellaRocco, who reminisces about the career of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart and speculates how he would be viewed today if he played in the current NFL era as opposed to the 90s.
