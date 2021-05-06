Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 63, I discuss the need for the Pittsburgh Steelers to address their safety depth chart following the 2021 NFL Draft, and how one player who was cut on Thursday might just fit that bill.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 63)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-5-6-21-episode-63
6bc9mw6n