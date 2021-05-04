Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 60, I revist the need for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign free agent tight end Jesse James, even after the drafting of former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth on Friday.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 61)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-5-4-21-episode-61
