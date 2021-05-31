Kevin Colbert Steps Down From RMU Board Of Trustees After School’s Decision To Cut Hockey Programs

Following Robert Morris’ controversial decision to cut its hockey program, Kevin Colbert has stepped down from the university’s Board of Trustees.

The news first broke yesterday from Twitter user Vic who shared the news.

RMU update:

After cutting both D1 Hockey programs, Kevin Colbert: RMU Alum, GM and Vice President of the Pittsburgh Steelers, HAS QUIT THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES. So now you lost the support of the Steelers and probably ALSO the Penguins.#SaveRMUHockey#SaveRobertMorrisHockey — Vic (@VicCav44) May 29, 2021

Today, Tim Benz confirmed with the school Colbert stepped down from his position.

Asked @RMU PR to confirm Colbert stepped down. Response “He did.” Added “We certainly are grateful for the time he served on the board and the substantial support he’s given the university over the years.” Seeking comment from Colbert. https://t.co/wM3hSx0Dui — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) May 31, 2021

On Wednesday, RMU announced it would be cutting its men and women’s hockey programs, effective immediately. Since, the school has released intense blowback from students, alumni, and the local community for cutting two successful and well-liked programs. By all accounts, the school’s decision was sudden and unexpected.

Colbert, a Pittsburgh native, attended Robert Morris and graduated in 1979. He has been the Steelers Director of Football Operations/General Manager since 2000.

A GoFundMe account has been created to try and save the program. Nearly $23,000 has been raised with a goal of $2 million.