Kevin Colbert Steps Down From RMU Board Of Trustees After School’s Decision To Cut Hockey Programs

Following Robert Morris’ controversial decision to cut its hockey program, Kevin Colbert has stepped down from the university’s Board of Trustees.

The news first broke yesterday from Twitter user Vic who shared the news.

Today, Tim Benz confirmed with the school Colbert stepped down from his position.

On Wednesday, RMU announced it would be cutting its men and women’s hockey programs, effective immediately. Since, the school has released intense blowback from students, alumni, and the local community for cutting two successful and well-liked programs. By all accounts, the school’s decision was sudden and unexpected.

Colbert, a Pittsburgh native, attended Robert Morris and graduated in 1979. He has been the Steelers Director of Football Operations/General Manager since 2000.

A GoFundMe account has been created to try and save the program. Nearly $23,000 has been raised with a goal of $2 million.

