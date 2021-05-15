Former Steelers NT Daniel McCullers Attends Ravens’ Minicamp On Tryout Basis

The Pittsburgh Steelers again have a “Big Dan” on the roster by way of fourth round pick Dan Moore Jr., but the original namesake is trying to latch onto a division rival’s roster. According to this tweet by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, NT Daniel McCullers is attending Baltimore Ravens’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Ravens did have 5 tryout guys: Merrimack OL Sam Cooper, Tennessee State OL Chidi Okeke, Northwestern LB Blake Gallagher, former Steelers DT Daniel McCullers and former Browns DT Joey Ivie. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 15, 2021

McCullers, of course, is not a rookie. Quite the opposite. He’s an NFL veteran, drafted by the Steelers in the 6th round of the 2014 draft. But rookie minicamps do allow teams to bring in veteran players on tryout basis. You’ve probably heard about Kelvin Benjamin getting the invite for Giants’ minicamp.

After spending most of his Steelers’ career as a backup nose tackle, the team released him at final cutdowns last season. He was briefly carried on the practice squad before being poached by the Chicago Bears. In 86 defensive snaps with them, he recorded eight tackles.

In his six-year Pittsburgh career, McCullers notched 41 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks.

Now 28 years old, he could be looking at the end of his NFL career if the Ravens don’t sign him to a contract out of rookie minicamp. Perhaps working in his favor is the fact the Ravens like to carry big-bodied, plugging nose tackles on their roster. Still, his odds of catching a contract are low.

But even if this is his end of the road, he went from sixth round pick to a guy who had a seven-year NFL career. That’s not something most guys, even ones who get drafted, can say.