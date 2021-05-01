Dan Moore Jr. And Kendrick Green’s Athleticism Fit Steelers’ Scheme, Says OL Coach Adrian Klemm

The Pittsburgh Steelers were aiming to add physicality to their offensive line. But they were also looking to add athleticism. They’ve done that with last night’s selection of Kendrick Green and again with today’s pick of Texas A&M offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.

Adrian Klemm praised Moore Jr.’s ability to move in space and how that fits in what what he wants to do as the team’s new offensive line coach.

“It weighed in big time,” Klemm said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I’m not going to sit here and act like it’s not a concern. We want to improve our run game. We want to get guys on our team who are going to thrive what we want to do schematically. We believe both of those guys can do those things because we’ve seen them do it already.”

Klemm also pointed out Moore also showed power and finish in the run game, checking both boxes he and the team has been searching for.

Klemm didn’t give exacts on what the Steelers’ scheme will be under his coaching. But Green and Moore were billed as zone blocking linemen who tested very well at their Pro Day. Both had RAS scores of over nine. With those additions and the hire of assistant o-line coach Chris Morgan, the Steelers could be incorporating more zone blocking into their offense. More inside zone and maybe some outside zone, which the team hasn’t run in years.

It’s all part of an offensive line and run game overhaul. Two of the team’s first four picks addressed the offensive line. Pittsburgh went offense with its first four picks in the draft since 1984, an obvious understanding and commitment to upgrading that side of the ball. Something sorely needed with how poorly the team ran the football in 2020, posting their worst numbers since the 60s.